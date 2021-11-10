Disney+ Has 118.1 Million Subscribers Two Years After Launch

by

Disney+ now has more than 118 million global paid subscribers, Disney announced today in its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021 [PDF]. The streaming service has gained 2.1 million subscribers in the last quarter, and 44.4 million subscribers over the course of the last 12 months.

disney plus
In November 2020, Disney+ had 73.7 million subscribers, so its growth over the last year has been astronomical. Disney+ has exceeded all expectations since it launched in November 2019. When the service first came out, Disney said that it wanted to reach 60 to 90 million subscribers by 2024, a milestone that it hit before the end of 2020.

Disney now expects to have 230 to 260 million subscribers worldwide by 2024, and if Disney reaches that goal, Disney+ will have more subscribers than Netflix does today. As of October 2021, Netflix has 213.5 million subscribers worldwide.

Netflix and Disney+ are two of the most popular streaming services, with subscriber counts that outpace other services like Hulu and Apple TV+. Hulu has 43.8 million subscribers, but Apple has never shared subscriber numbers for ‌Apple TV+‌.

‌Apple TV+‌ and Disney+ launched at the same time, but Disney+ has seen much more rapid growth because of its back catalog of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars content, along with popular new shows like "The Mandalorian," "WandaVision," "Loki," and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Apple is working hard to bolster its selection of original movies and TV shows, but it will take years for ‌Apple TV+‌ to have a catalog that can compete with the offerings of other streaming services.

Back in April, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple TV+ is going "very well" and that Apple feels "really good" about where ‌Apple TV+‌ is at.

Tags: Disney, Disney Plus

Top Rated Comments

jcswim312 Avatar
jcswim312
24 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
I signed up for Disney+ right when it launched at $69.99/year and even at $79.99, it’s a great deal!

It’s a great service. I’m glad they are still able to keep the price cheap when purchased on a yearly subscription
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dz5b609 Avatar
dz5b609
12 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
Parents will do anything to shut their children up
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
6 minutes ago at 01:55 pm
Dang! That’s pretty impressive!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

whatsapp multi device support

WhatsApp Rolls Out Multi-Device Support to All Users on iOS and Android

Monday November 8, 2021 1:19 am PST by
WhatsApp has rolled out multi-device support to all users on iOS and Android, allowing WhatsApp to be used on up to four linked devices without users needing to be connected via a smartphone. To enable multi-device support, users need to join the multi-device beta. Launch WhatsApp on iPhone, then select Settings -> Linked Devices. Select Multi-Device Beta, then tap Join Beta. Once that's...
Read Full Article73 comments
timcook

Tim Cook: Users Who Want to Sideload Apps Can Use Android, While the iPhone Experience Maximizes 'Security and Privacy'

Tuesday November 9, 2021 8:51 am PST by
Amid a heightened amount of scrutiny and tension surrounding the App Store and how users download and install apps on the iPhone, Apple CEO Tim Cook said today that customers who wish to sideload apps should consider purchasing an Android device as the experience offered by the iPhone maximizes their security and privacy. Speaking at The New York Times "DealBook" summit, Cook said that...
Read Full Article505 comments
macbook pro 2021 side by side

Twitter Deploying Top-Spec MacBook Pros Across App Development Teams

Monday November 8, 2021 4:38 am PST by
Twitter is deploying top-spec MacBook Pros with the M1 Max Apple silicon chip to all of its iOS and Android engineers for app development, representing yet another push for the adoption of Apple silicon Macs in the enterprise. The news was shared by John Szumski, a senior staffer at Twitter for the company's mobile platforms. In a tweet, Szumski said that Twitter will be rolling out...
Read Full Article156 comments
iphone 12 vs iphone 12 mini

Apple Drops Device Trade-In Prices in the U.S.

Tuesday November 9, 2021 1:08 pm PST by
Apple today updated its iPhone trade-in site, dropping the maximum trade-in prices of almost all of its trade-in options. Trading in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for example, will now net you $700, $90 less than it was worth yesterday. With Apple's trade-in program, customers can send in their old devices and receive an Apple gift card that can be put toward the purchase of a new device. Apple...
Read Full Article114 comments
macbook pro magsafe 3 charging

MacBook Pro Color Issue Draws Complaints From Users

Friday November 5, 2021 3:13 am PDT by
Following the launch of the redesigned, high-end MacBook Pro, some users are complaining about the new MagSafe charger mismatching with the Space Gray model. Older MacBook Pro models that featured MagSafe charging were only available in Silver and featured a matching magnetic charger. When the MacBook Pro became available in Space Gray as well as Silver with the 2016 redesign, Apple...
Read Full Article