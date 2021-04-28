Apple CEO Tim Cook: We Feel 'Really Good About Where We Are' With Apple TV+

During today's earnings call covering the second fiscal quarter of 2021, Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked about Apple TV+ and whether he would provide details on how many paid subscribers the service has.



Cook declined to provide specific numbers, but he said that ‌Apple TV+‌ is going "very well" and that Apple feels "really good" about where ‌Apple TV+‌ is at.

TV+ is going very well, as you know the objective and philosophy of ‌Apple TV+‌ is to create high-quality original content and to be one of the most desired platforms for storytellers. I see that happening day by day, we have more shows, more storytellers. To date, Apple originals have received 352 award nominations and 98 wins. We have shows that have gotten significant buzz like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Defending Jacob, etc. We feel really good about where we are. We're not releasing subscriber numbers.

It's likely that ‌Apple TV+‌ paid subscriber numbers are quite low as Apple has continually extended its free trial offerings, and is also reimbursing those who do not have a free trial at this time. Apple is currently offering a free trial to those who purchased an Apple device until July 2021.

Cook was also asked if Apple had plans to raise the prices of any of its services, and he said he had nothing to announce. "We try to give customers a great value," he said.