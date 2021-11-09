Apple Seeds Second Beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 to Developers

Registered developers can download macOS Monterey 12.1 beta profile through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, the beta will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. Apple has also seeded a new beta of macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 for those who have not yet updated to Monterey or who can't on an older machine.
macOS Monterey 12.1 brings SharePlay to Macs for the first time. SharePlay is a new feature that's designed to let you watch TV, listen to music, and play games with friends and family members over FaceTime.
SharePlay allows all kinds of apps to work with FaceTime, with content synced for all people who are part of the FaceTime call. You can listen to music with Apple Music and access shared playlists, watch synced TV shows and movies together, work out together, and even share your screen for things like group trip planning or device troubleshooting.
Apple designed SharePlay to work with first-party app options like Apple TV, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music, but there's also an API for developers so third-party apps can also use SharePlay FaceTime features for games and other experiences.
SharePlay is already available in the release versions of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1, so the Monterey 12.1 update brings Macs in line with other Apple devices.
Top Rated Comments
What’s the version number?
Does it fix the Safari 120 Hz bug?
Does it fix the memory leakage bug?
Does it fix the M1 battery preference pane bug?
Does it add A new dynamic landscape wallpaper?
Sorry I just wanted to be first to ask the important questions :D
[SPOILER="macOS Monterey 12.1 Beta 2 Release Notes"]
[HEADING=1]Overview[/HEADING]
The macOS 12.1 SDK provides support to develop apps for Mac computers running macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 2. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 13.2 beta, available from Beta Software Downloads ('https://developer.apple.com/download/release/'). For information on the compatibility requirements for Xcode 13.2, see Xcode 13.2 Beta Release Notes ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/Xcode-Release-Notes/xcode-13_2-release-notes').
[HEADING=2]App Store[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]New Features in macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 2[/HEADING]
* StoreKit APIs that present a refund request sheet can be tested with StoreKit Testing in Xcode. Use beginRefundRequest(in:) ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/storekit/transaction/3816401-beginrefundrequest') or beginRefundRequest(for:in:) ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/storekit/transaction/3816400-beginrefundrequest') when working with AppKit or the refundRequestSheet(for:isPresented:onDismiss:)view modifier when working with SwiftUI. (70794860)
[HEADING=2]iCloud Mail[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]New Features in macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 2[/HEADING]
* iCloud+ subscribers can now access and use Hide My Email directly from the Mail app. (84956894)
[HEADING=2]Safari Extensions[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 2[/HEADING]
* In Safari 15 and 15.1, sync storage for Safari Web Extensions is no longer being written into the local storage area. Developers using sync storage can check for storage in the local storage area if they can’t find their data in the sync storage area and do a one-time migration. (84214292)
[HEADING=2]SwiftUI[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 2[/HEADING]
* Apps no longer crash when the user drags a view with an empty NSItemProvider ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/foundation/nsitemprovider'). (80616832)
* The onDeleteCommand(perform:) ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/SwiftUI/Text/onDeleteCommand(perform:)') modifier now fires its action when the user presses the Delete key while the modified view has focus. Views can now use the onCommand(_:perform:) ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/SwiftUI/Text/onCommand(_:perform:)') modifier to support standard key bindings for commands defined in the NSStandardKeyBindingResponding ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/appkit/nsstandardkeybindingresponding') protocol. (84760200)
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* Document-based apps include a Save As menu item above Duplicate. (83741212)
[/SPOILER]
Build is 21C5031d
Ah, already posted.