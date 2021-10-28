Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 to Developers
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming just a couple days after the official release of macOS Monterey.
Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.
According to Apple's release notes, the update enables support for graphics cards that integrate the AMD Radeon 6600XT GPU. There are no other new features mentioned aside from bug fixes. We'll update this article should we find anything else new after installing the beta.
Top Rated Comments
Look at 36:15
[SPOILER="macOS Monterey 12.1 Beta Release Notes"]
[HEADING=1]Overview[/HEADING]
The macOS 12.1 SDK provides support to develop apps for Mac computers running macOS Monterey 12.1 beta. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 13.2 beta, available from Beta Software Downloads ('https://developer.apple.com/download/release/'). For information on the compatibility requirements for Xcode 13.2, see Xcode 13.2 Beta Release Notes ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/Xcode-Release-Notes/xcode-13_2-release-notes').
[HEADING=2]App Store[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in macOS Monterey 12.1 beta[/HEADING]
* Fixed an issue where subscriptions continue to auto-renew after calling expireSubscription(productIdentifier:) ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/storekittest/sktestsession/3579482-expiresubscription') in automated tests using StoreKit Test. (82800700)
[HEADING=2]Displays[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]New Features in macOS Monterey 12.1 beta[/HEADING]
* You can now use graphics cards that integrate the AMD Radeon 6600XT GPU. (82532062)
[HEADING=2]SwiftUI[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in macOS Monterey 12.1 beta[/HEADING]
* Fixed an issue where using alert(_:isPresented:actions:message:) ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/SwiftUI/View/alert(_:isPresented:actions:message:)-6awwp') and confirmationDialog(_:isPresented:titleVisibility:actions:) ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/SwiftUI/Group/confirmationDialog(_:isPresented:titleVisibility:actions:)-1v2e0') didn’t present. (83731075)
* Pushing a ScrollView ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/SwiftUI/ScrollView') that has a background applied while inside of a stack ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/SwiftUI/NavigationViewStyle/stack') style NavigationView ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/SwiftUI/NavigationView') when inside a TabView ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/SwiftUI/TabView') is now correctly tracked by the navigationBar ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uinavigationcontroller/1621877-navigationbar') and tabBar ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uitabbarcontroller/1621174-tabbar'). (83686857)
* List ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/SwiftUI/List') correctly respects safe area insets. (83312573)
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* Document-based apps include a Save As menu item above Duplicate. (83741212)
[/SPOILER]
For those who don’t know, it’s a weird glitch where whenever you go into the battery preferences, and adjust a setting like how long the screen stays on, and then exit, the setting actually doesn’t change. Been an issue for about a year now, one that I still haven’t been able to get around