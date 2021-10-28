Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming just a couple days after the official release of macOS Monterey.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

According to Apple's release notes, the update enables support for graphics cards that integrate the AMD Radeon 6600XT GPU. There are no other new features mentioned aside from bug fixes. We'll update this article should we find anything else new after installing the beta.