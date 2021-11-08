Apple Will Continue to Accept App Store Submissions Throughout Holiday Season

Apple today announced that developers will be able to submit new and updated app submissions via App Store Connect throughout the upcoming holiday season.



Apple notes that the app review process may take longer from November 24 to November 28 and from December 23 to December 27:

This year, we're pleased to continue accepting submissions in App Store Connect throughout the upcoming holidays. Make sure your apps are up to date and ready for the busiest season on the App Store. Due to anticipated high volume, plan to send time-sensitive submissions early. Please note that reviews may take longer to complete from November 24 to 28 and December 23 to 27.

This marks a change from previous years when App Store Connect would not accept submissions during the holiday season.