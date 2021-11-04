Apple Card Promo Offers $10 Daily Cash for Adding New Family Members

Apple today sent out an email to Apple Card owners, encouraging them to sign up a family member using the Apple Card Family feature.



New users who join an ‌Apple Card‌ holder's account by November 30, 2021 can receive $10 in Daily Cash after making their first purchase with ‌Apple Card‌ within 30 days of signing up.

Introduced earlier this year, ‌Apple Card‌ Family is designed to allow up to five family members to be added to an ‌Apple Card‌ user's account. ‌Apple Card‌ Family permits one co-owner, who is considered a joint card holder. The co-owner and the main ‌Apple Card‌ user can build credit together, manage the ‌Apple Card‌ account together, and share a combined credit limit.

Children and young adults over the age of 13 can also be added to ‌Apple Card‌ as participants, allowing them to use the ‌Apple Card‌ holder's credit to make purchases. ‌Apple Card‌ owners can set a spending limit for participants, allowing kids to learn about credit without overspending.

More about ‌Apple Card‌ Family is available on the Apple Card website, and new participants can be added on the iPhone by the account holder.