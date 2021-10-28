SharePlay Added in macOS Monterey 12.1 Beta

Apple today seeded the first beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 to developers, and it turns out the update adds a missing Monterey feature -- SharePlay. According to Apple, SharePlay is enabled in the macOS Monterey 12.1 beta, so those who have the beta installed can do more with their friends and family members over FaceTime.



SharePlay was previously introduced in iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1, but it was missing from the ‌macOS Monterey‌ update that came out last week. At the time Monterey launched, Apple said that SharePlay would be added in a subsequent update.

With SharePlay, ‌FaceTime‌ users can listen to music, watch TV, watch movies, and even share their screen with the people they're chatting with.

SharePlay works with first-party Apple experiences like Apple TV, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music in addition to enabling screen sharing between multiple people, but it is also compatible with third-party app experiences. Developers have already been building SharePlay experiences for iOS devices, and now they can build SharePlay features into Mac apps as well.