Apple 'Working Feverishly' to Improve iPhone 13 Supplies

by

During today's earnings call for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple is "working feverishly" to boost iPhone 13 supplies.

iPhone 13 Pro Feature Blue
Cook said that Apple feels "very very good" about where demand is at for the ‌iPhone 13‌, in terms of sales compared to the iPhone 12. Supplies are constrained, though, and Apple has not been able to meet demand.

Initial supplies of the ‌iPhone 13‌ models sold out quickly after the new smartphones went on sale in September, and there are currently long wait times for most ‌iPhone 13‌, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max devices.

Apple lost around $6 billion in revenue during the quarter due to supply issues that were caused by chip shortages and COVID-related manufacturing delays, and Apple expects that these supply problems will continue into next quarter.

Prof. Avatar
Prof.
3 hours ago at 03:50 pm
I expect this to carry on for at least 2 more years. Our global supply chain is f*cked
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
staypuftforums Avatar
staypuftforums
4 hours ago at 03:12 pm
Probably not a good idea to be working with a fever during a pandemic. Take a few days off, fellas.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
unregbaron Avatar
unregbaron
4 hours ago at 02:46 pm
Impressive demand and/or short supply means there’s still a 3-4 week wait in the U.K. for a graphite 128gb 13 Pro….
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LarrySW Avatar
LarrySW
3 hours ago at 03:36 pm

Aple lost 6 billion $ because of constrained iPhone 13 supply but still posted record profits
Yes, cause they didn't lose 6 billion. They just lost out on potentially $6 billion more.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
smorrissey Avatar
smorrissey
3 hours ago at 03:34 pm
what about "Working Feverishly" fixing ios 15 bugs like low sound notifications? mmm?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
reyesmac Avatar
reyesmac
3 hours ago at 03:36 pm
I wonder how much Apple is considering moving some manufacturing closer to their main customers? Or would that offend their current suppliers who can create even more logistical nightmares if they wanted to? They better hope we never get into a war with china or we all will be waiting a few years for that next iPhone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
