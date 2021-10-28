Apple 'Working Feverishly' to Improve iPhone 13 Supplies

During today's earnings call for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple is "working feverishly" to boost iPhone 13 supplies.



Cook said that Apple feels "very very good" about where demand is at for the ‌iPhone 13‌, in terms of sales compared to the iPhone 12. Supplies are constrained, though, and Apple has not been able to meet demand.

Initial supplies of the ‌iPhone 13‌ models sold out quickly after the new smartphones went on sale in September, and there are currently long wait times for most ‌iPhone 13‌, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max devices.

Apple lost around $6 billion in revenue during the quarter due to supply issues that were caused by chip shortages and COVID-related manufacturing delays, and Apple expects that these supply problems will continue into next quarter.