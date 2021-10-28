Apple CEO Tim Cook: We're Focused on Maintaining Privacy and Security of the App Store

Apple CEO Tim Cook was today asked about some of the regulatory issues that Apple is facing with the App Store, and he said that Apple is keeping its focus on privacy and security. Apple is facing potential regulatory changes that would force it to open up the iPhone to other app stores or alternate ways of loading apps on the ‌iPhone‌.





The main thing we're focused on in the App Store is keeping our focus on privacy and security. These are the two major tenets that have produced a very trusted environment where consumers and developers come together. Consumers can trust the developers and the apps are who they say they are. Developers get a huge audience to sell their software to. That's sort of number one on our list. Everything else is a distant second. What we're doing is working to explain the decisions that we've made that are key to keeping our privacy and security. Not having sideloading and alternate ways on the iPhone where we're opening up the iPhone to unreviewed apps that get by the privacy restrictions we put on the App Store.

Cook went on to say that Apple is "very focused in discussing privacy and security of the ‌App Store‌ with regulators and legislators."

Apple recently came out largely victorious in its antitrust lawsuit with Epic Games, with the judge in that case ruling that Apple does not have a monopoly. Apple was, however, told to allow developers to put links to outside websites and alternate payment options in their apps.

Apple was given a deadline in December to make this change, but Apple has appealed for more time and has asked to avoid making changes until the entire case has come to a conclusion.

Back in June, U.S. lawmakers introduced antitrust legislation that would require Apple to make sweeping changes to the App Store, which Apple will undoubtedly fight against.