Apple Releases iOS 14.8.1 and iPadOS 14.8.1 With Security Updates

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.8.1, minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating systems. iOS and iPadOS 14.8.1 come more than a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.8, another security fix update.



The iOS and iPadOS 14.8.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS and iPadOS 14.8.1 introduce multiple security updates and the software is recommended for all iPhone and iPad users who are continuing to run iOS 14. According to Apple's security support document, the update addresses a number of vulnerabilities with Sidecar, WebKit, Voice Control, the Status Bar, and more.

Most of these vulnerabilities do not appear to have been used in the wild, and Apple says that just an IOMobileFrameBuffer may have been actively exploited. This issue could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

Apple made upgrading to iOS 15 optional, and has allowed people to remain on iOS 14 if they so desire. Apple is continuing to release iOS 14 updates as a result, but these updates will be focused on security fixes and will not be introducing new features. New features will be limited to updates to ‌iOS 15‌, the newest version of iOS.