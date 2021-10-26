Apple Releases iOS 14.8.1 and iPadOS 14.8.1 With Security Updates

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.8.1, minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating systems. iOS and iPadOS 14.8.1 come more than a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.8, another security fix update.

The iOS and iPadOS 14.8.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS and iPadOS 14.8.1 introduce multiple security updates and the software is recommended for all iPhone and iPad users who are continuing to run iOS 14. According to Apple's security support document, the update addresses a number of vulnerabilities with Sidecar, WebKit, Voice Control, the Status Bar, and more.

Most of these vulnerabilities do not appear to have been used in the wild, and Apple says that just an IOMobileFrameBuffer may have been actively exploited. This issue could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

Apple made upgrading to iOS 15 optional, and has allowed people to remain on iOS 14 if they so desire. Apple is continuing to release iOS 14 updates as a result, but these updates will be focused on security fixes and will not be introducing new features. New features will be limited to updates to ‌iOS 15‌, the newest version of iOS.

nyuszika7h Avatar
nyuszika7h
58 minutes ago at 12:03 pm
It's worth noting that this update is only available to people who are on iOS 14.5-14.8. There is no IPSW so you cannot downgrade to it via iTunes/Finder if you're already on iOS 15.
Score: 4 Votes
jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
54 minutes ago at 12:07 pm
Much appreciated! 14 is where I’ll sit from for a while until I see where CSAM goes.
Score: 4 Votes
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
42 minutes ago at 12:19 pm
I wonder if there will be an IPSW. Apple really should release one for people on older iOS 14 versions that don't want to go to iOS 15.
Score: 2 Votes
kwokaaron Avatar
kwokaaron
1 hour ago at 11:55 am
Woohoo! An update for those of us that are "less adventurous" ?
Score: 2 Votes
chucker23n1 Avatar
chucker23n1
57 minutes ago at 12:03 pm

Apple made upgrading to iOS 15 optional, and has allowed people to remain on iOS 14 if they so desire.
How do I upgrade from, say, 14.3 to 14.8.1? 14.3 is too old to have the UI to choose between 14 and 15.

I suppose downloading the ipsw on a Mac might work?
Score: 1 Votes
asleep Avatar
asleep
45 minutes ago at 12:15 pm

How do I upgrade from, say, 14.3 to 14.8.1?
My understanding is you can't update iOS 14 to the most recent iOS 14 updates unless your iOS 14 is, you know, already updated.

Which makes zero sense. ?
Score: 1 Votes
