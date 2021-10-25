Apple TV 4K and Apple TV+ Service to Launch in Korea on November 4

by

The Apple TV 4K set-top box will launch in Korea on November 4 in tandem with the availability of the company's TV+ video streaming service, Apple announced on Monday.

apple tv 4k design
Along with the launch of the Apple TV 4K, Apple TV+ will become available in the country for the first time, accessible through the Apple TV App, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, and Apple One.

To celebrate its digital service's availability in the country, Apple will premiere its first Korean original series, "Dr. Brain," on the same day. "Dr. Brain" is a Korean-language show based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name. The show is written and directed by filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon, best known for "A Tale of Two Sisters" and "I Saw the Devil," and stars Lee Sun-Kyun, best known for "Parasite."

The show tells the story of a brain scientist who works to find new technologies to access memory, tools that he uses when his family is in a mysterious accident.


"Dr. Brain" is an emotional journey that follows a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from his wife's brain to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why.

"Dr. Brain" is one of several Apple Original international dramas coming to Apple TV+. Apple is also working on "Pachinko," "Masters of the Air," "Slow Horses," "Shantaram," "Echo 3," "Acapulco," and other shows.

The launch of Apple TV+ in Korea is in partnership with local internet service provider SK Broadband. TV+ in Korea will be priced at 6,500 won ($5.50) per month.

The following week, Disney+ launches in Korea on November 12, releasing seven new Korean shows, ensuring stiff competition for Apple in its latest market.

Tags: South Korea, Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide

