Over 250 New Mood and Activity Apple Music Playlists Now Rolling Out

Following the announcement of the Apple Music Voice Plan earlier this month, Apple is now rolling out over 250 new activity and mood-based Apple Music playlists to users.



At its "Unleashed" event earlier this month, which also saw the launch of new AirPods and MacBook Pro models, Apple announced that ‌Apple Music‌ was gaining hundreds of new playlists based around moods and activities to compliment an all-new low-cost Voice Plan.

The ‌Apple Music‌ Voice Plan costs $4.99 per month and allows subscribers to access ‌Apple Music‌'s expansive library of songs and playlists using Siri on any Apple device, but withholds features like spatial audio and lossless. It also features a more pared back in-app experience with suggestions based on listening habits and a queue of music that was recently played through ‌‌Siri‌‌, rather than the full ‌Apple Music‌ app UI.

To kickstart the Voice Plan, Apple announced that over 250 new playlists based around moods and activities were being added to ‌Apple Music‌. These playlists are curated by ‌‌Apple Music‌‌'s editorial team and are optimized for the Voice Plan, though they are available to all ‌Apple Music‌ users. To access the playlists, users can use ‌‌Siri‌‌ commands like "Play the dinner party playlist," "Play something chill," or "Play more like this."

As first spotted by MacStories, these playlists are now rolling out to users. Each playlist features custom animated cover art in a minimalist style, but Apple is not currently providing a central location to access all of the new mood and activity playlists in the ‌Apple Music‌ app.

MacStories has shared a comprehensive guide that lists all of the new playlists and is even offering a Shortcut to get fast access to them locally. The guide and Shortcut groups the new playlists into categories such as Happy, Feeling Bad, Angry, Chill, Confidence and Optimism, Self-Care, Inspiration and Focus, Work and Study, Get Going and Get Out, Romantic, Family and Celebrations, Workout, Sports and Games, Activities, Doing Chores, Driving and Transportation, Places, Meals, Seasons and Weather, and Zodiac.

The ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ Voice Plan launches later this fall in 17 countries and regions, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.