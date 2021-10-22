Apple Card 6% Daily Cash Listings for Apple Purchases Were in Error, but Apple is Honoring Them

Yesterday, a number of Apple Card users were seeing mentions of 6% Daily Cash showing up next to some recent Apple purchases, leading to some confusion about whether Apple was launching a special promotion to double the usual 3% cashback program.



Not all purchases were showing up with the 6% bonus, as some users were seeing only the standard 3% and ‌Apple Card‌ support representatives were indicating that the 6% mentions were in error.

Apple has confirmed that this was indeed an error, but the company is going to honor the offer for users who did manage to make a purchase and see the 6% listing, as the company is emailing affected customers to let them know they will be receiving the 3% standard Daily Cash for their purchases as well as a one-time credit for an additional 3% Daily Cash.

Important message regarding your account. You may have noticed that a recent Apple purchase was eligible for 6% Daily Cash instead of the standard 3% Daily Cash. This was an error due to a system issue; however, in addition to the 3% Daily Cash that you already received for this purchase, we will be providing you with a one-time credit for an additional 3% Daily Cash back - totaling 6% Daily Cash for that purchase. You'll see the one-time credit appear as a Balance Adjustment in the Wallet app. This will also appear on your October monthly statement.

Apple emphasizes that this is a one-time credit and any future purchases at Apple will only qualify for the standard 3% Daily Cash.