Apple Card Customers Are Getting 6% Cashback for Apple Store Purchases

Apple is seemingly offering Apple Card customers 6% cashback for purchases made from Apple instead of the regular 3% cashback usually offered to ‌Apple Card‌ customers.



Apple has yet to announce the promotion, but Apple is giving customers 6% cashback for purchases made from the Apple Store instead of 3%, according to several posts across social media and the MacRumors Forum. Apple ran a similar offer in 2019 and another in March of this year for new ‌Apple Card‌ customers, but this new yet-to-be-announced promotion seems to apply for all ‌Apple Card‌ customers making ‌Apple Store‌ purchases.



Looks like Apple is offering 6% cash back for certain orders now! It was capped at 3% previously pic.twitter.com/qLDBAk3V2s — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) October 21, 2021

Haven't seen anyone show this but perhaps there's a 6% cash back promo Apple hasn't announced yet? I just hope this isn't a bug 😂 Didn't apply to my AirPods 3 so possibly if you spend over a certain amount they go to 6%? pic.twitter.com/PVc8sDsshF — Tailosive Tech (@TailosiveTech) October 21, 2021

Pre-orders for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros opened this week, and Apple could possibly be running the promotion as a way to incentivize customers with the pre-ordering the latest MacBook Pros, and other products and accessories. We've contacted Apple for more information and will update if we hear back.