Apple's 140W Power Adapter is Company's First GaN Charger, Supports USB-C Power Delivery 3.1
Apple has confirmed to The Verge that its new 140W USB-C power adapter is the company's first charger based on gallium nitride or "GaN" technology, which allows for smaller, lighter, and more power efficient chargers than silicon-based chargers.
Without the use of GaN, the 140W power adapter likely would have been fairly larger given its wattage. Many other brands like Anker and Belkin have introduced GaN-based chargers over the last few years for use with Apple products.
Apple also confirmed that the 140W power adapter supports the USB-C Power Delivery 3.1 standard, meaning that it can be used to charge other devices that support that standard. It also means that those who buy the new 16-inch MacBook Pro can use compatible chargers from third-party brands to charge the notebook if they prefer.
We continue to learn smaller details about the new MacBook Pro models that Apple didn't mention during its "Unleashed" event, including that fast charging is only possible with the MagSafe port on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, whereas the 14-inch model can be fast charged using either MagSafe or any of the Thunderbolt 4 ports. This shouldn't be a big deal given that the MagSafe port has no other use than charging, but it's worth knowing.
Key features of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro include Apple's next-generation M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, the return of an HDMI port and SD card slot, mini-LED displays with a ProMotion adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, up to 10 hours longer battery life, and more. The notebooks can be ordered now and launch on Tuesday, October 26.
Apple's new 140W power adapter is included with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro and it is also sold separately for $99.
Top Rated Comments
The Hyperjuice is a 100W device. That power is divided between the 4 ports. So if you have 2 USB-C devices in the Hyperjuice, it’s 65W + 30W, not 100W + 100W.
If all 4 ports were in use, the max spec is 45W + 30W + 12W + 12W, not 236W.
The Apple GaN is 140W. It would need to be 1.4x the size of the Hyperjuice by volume.
But but but... it uses GaN!