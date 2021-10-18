Apple Ditches Intel Chips for MacBook Pro With Lineup Featuring M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max

Apple has nixed all of the Intel MacBook Pro models from its MacBook Pro lineup, with the prior-generation Intel i7 and i9 machines now discontinued.



All of Apple's MacBook Pro models now feature M-series chips as the company continues to phase out Intel chips. That means Apple's entire portable notebook lineup (the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro) is Intel-free and running Apple-designed chips.

Apple's MacBook Pro lineup is as follows:

M1 13-inch MacBook Pro - $1299

‌M1‌ Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro with 8-core CPU - $1999

‌M1‌ Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro with 10-core CPU - $2499

‌M1‌ Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro - $2499

‌M1‌ Max 16-inch MacBook Pro - $3499

Intel chips continue to be available in desktop machines that include the Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro, but upgrades for all of those devices are in the works and expected next year.

On stage today, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that we're one year into the two-year transition from Intel chips to Apple silicon, so we can expect most of the rest of the Mac lineup to get updated in 2022.

The new ‌M1‌ Pro and ‌M1‌ Max MacBook Pro models can be pre-ordered from the Apple Store starting today and are set to ship out next week.