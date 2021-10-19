14-inch MacBook Pro Can Fast Charge Via Thunderbolt, But Fast Charge Limited to MagSafe in 16-inch Model
With the debut of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, Apple has brought a fast charge capability to the Mac for the first time, allowing users to charge the laptop battery up to 50% in just 30 minutes.
But there's a caveat to this feature that Apple didn't really mention. While both models can be charged over Thunderbolt or MagSafe, only the 14-inch MacBook Pro can fast charge over the USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports as well as MagSafe.
By contrast, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is limited to fast charging over the MagSafe port. The reason is likely down to the fact that the Thunderbolt 4 ports are capable of charging at a maximum of 100W, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro uses a 140W power adapter, so the same fast charging speed can't be claimed. Meanwhile, the 14-inch model uses a 67W power adapter for the 8-core machine and a 96W power adapter for the 10-core machine, so it doesn't reach the maximum TB4 power delivery.
This limitation on the 16-inch MacBook Pro is unlikely to be a big deal for most users, as the MagSafe 3 port is made exclusively for charging and won't be engaged for any other reason. That said, this difference between the two seems worth highlighting given the various cable/dock setups prospective owners could be envisioning for their workflow.
The new MacBook Pro models can be ordered now, with pricing starting at $1,999 for the 14-inch model and at $2,499 for the 16-inch model. The notebooks will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Tuesday, October 26.
It is a nice add on that USB C can also provide power and charging, but I have always been happy with the charging speed of my old MacBooks, and if USB C provides that as well I think users will be in charging heaven: fast through mag safe, normal if needed through USB C.