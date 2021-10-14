New Image Offers Clearer Look at Apple Watch Series 7 Screen Size Compared to Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 7 officially hits the shelves and starts arriving with customers worldwide tomorrow. While we have seen media reviews of the new watch, we've yet to see a clear real-world comparison to last year's Apple Watch Series 6 until now.



Apple says the new ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ features a 20% larger screen than the Series 6, primarily thanks to reduced bezels that allow the screen to slightly curve at the edges. Apple has a side-by-side comparison of the Series 7 to the Series 6 on its website, but for an apparent, real-world look, an image has now been shared on Twitter.

The image clearly shows the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ featuring a noticeably larger display than the Series 6, despite the case size only increasingly slightly. To take advantage of the larger display, Apple has updated watchOS's user interface to include larger buttons, as well as a full on-screen QWERTY keyboard.

Alongside its larger display, the ‌‌Apple Watch Series 7‌‌ also features faster charging and improved durability. Learn everything you need to know about the Series 7 using our guide.