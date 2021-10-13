MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 13 and Case Prize Pack From Speck

by

We've teamed up with Speck to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Apple's new iPhone 13 models and a set of cases to go along with it. For those unfamiliar with Speck, the company makes a wide range of high-quality cases and accessories for Apple devices.

speck presidio pro 2
Speck has several MagSafe-compatible cases designed for Apple's ‌iPhone 13‌ models, including the Presidio Perfect-Clear, the Presidio2 Grip, and Presidio2 Pro, all of which are slim, protective, and attractive.

Priced at $49.95, the Presidio Perfect-Clear is the perfect case to get if you want protection while also letting the design of the ‌iPhone 13‌ to shine through. We often cover our iPhones in cases that obscure the natural color of the device, but with a clear case, you can see the iPhone as Apple designed it without sacrificing protection.

speck presidio clear
The Presidio Perfect-Clear does have a circle-shaped opaque spot that houses the magnets that allow it to work with MagSafe technology. It's got a dual-layer design with clear coating for clarity, and it's made with Microban to cut down on germs. There's a raised screen bezel to protect it from drops and scratches when face down, along with a raised ring for the camera.

For those who want slim protection and prefer a more standard case, Speck has the $54.95 Presidio2 Pro, which is also compatible with ‌MagSafe‌. Available in blue/black, black/white, and rosy pink/white, the Presidio2 Pro offers 13-foot drop protection while avoiding the unnecessary bulk of some other case options.

speck presidio pro
It features a pleasant soft-touch coating and the same Microban antimicrobial protection provided with other Speck cases. The design uses Armor Cloud Technology, which works on the same principle as an airbag to cushion the ‌iPhone‌ in the event of a fall. It has reinforced corners for durability, covered buttons, accessible ports, and a raised bezel to protect the screen should the ‌iPhone‌ fall face down in an accident.

Speck also has the Presidio2 Grip case, which has been designed to be 20 percent slimmer than prior Presidio Grip case options. Priced at $54.95, the Grip Case has inverted no-slip grip grooves along both sides to make it easier to hold onto when using the ‌iPhone 13‌.

speck presidio grip
The Presidio2 Grip works with ‌MagSafe‌ chargers and has all of the features that come with Speck cases like Armor Cloud technology, Microban for bacterial resistance, raised bezels around the display and camera for protection purposes, responsive buttons, port access, and the ability to survive drops as high as 13 feet. The Presidio2 Grip comes in graphite/black, black/white, and blue/black.

All of Speck's cases come with a 30-day money back guarantee and a lifetime warranty against damage, and for those who don't have an ‌iPhone 13‌, there are also options for many of Apple's older iPhones. Speck also makes cases for AirPods, AirTags, iPads, MacBooks, and more.

We have a 128GB ‌iPhone 13‌ and a set of the three above-mentioned cases to give away to one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Speck Giveaway
The contest will run from today (October 13) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on October 20. The winner will be chosen randomly on October 20 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: giveaway

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
57 minutes ago at 01:03 pm
Another one! MacRumors is on Fire!!! Who's claiming this one?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
44 minutes ago at 01:17 pm

Me! ✋✋✋
You got it. Hope you win this one.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
41 minutes ago at 01:19 pm

Another one! MacRumors is on Fire!!! Who's claiming this one?
darn, too late :(:eek:
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Beyo Avatar
Beyo
37 minutes ago at 01:24 pm
Yet another giveaway for US only, because people in other countries are inferior. Maybe you should geo-block such pages?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
beach bum Avatar
beach bum
45 minutes ago at 01:16 pm

Another one! MacRumors is on Fire!!! Who's claiming this one?
Me! ✋✋✋
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

caseborne r series carbon fiber

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 13 and Case Prize Pack From CaseBorne

Friday September 10, 2021 11:03 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with iPhone case maker CaseBorne to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 models along with a prize pack of cases to go along with it. CaseBorne, rebranded this year from ArmadilloTek, offers a range of different case options that are designed to offer high levels of protection for Apple's iPhones, keeping them...
Read Full Article50 comments
velvet caviar macbook case

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 13 Pro Max and Case Prize Pack From Velvet Caviar

Wednesday September 29, 2021 11:00 am PDT by
We've teamed up with Velvet Caviar to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a prize pack that includes a 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max and a Velvet Caviar Prize pack that features a trio of iPhone cases, an AirPods case, an Apple Watch band, and a MacBook case, plus there are two other second place prize packs with Velvet Caviar gear. For those unfamiliar with Velvet Caviar, the company makes...
Read Full Article26 comments
akko 2

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a Protection Plan From AKKO

Wednesday October 6, 2021 11:00 am PDT by
We've teamed up with AKKO to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a year of AKKO's insurance, which offers coverage from manufacturing issues, theft and loss, accidental damage, and more. For those unfamiliar with AKKO, it's a company that offers an AppleCare-like set of protection plans for your devices. There's smartphone-only coverage that's priced between $5...
Read Full Article35 comments
lululook urban ipad stand 1

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Magnetic iPad Stand From Lululook

Friday September 24, 2021 11:03 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Urban Magnetic iPad Stand that turns an iPad Pro or an iPad Air into a little iMac for a desktop setup. As the name suggests, the Urban iPad Stand has a strong built-in magnet that's designed to attach to a compatible iPad. Like the iPhone and a MagSafe charger, the iPad and the stand...
Read Full Article29 comments
iconicpillowcollection1

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone, iPod, or Mac Pillow From Throwboy

Friday August 27, 2021 11:07 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've once again teamed up with Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Throwboy's pillows, which are modeled after classic Apple products and make fun decorations for Apple enthusiasts. Throwboy's pillows are plush, squeezable versions of Apple products like the original iPhone, first iPod, Classic Macintosh, iMac G3, and more. Pillows are priced ...
Read Full Article18 comments
Harber London Leather Briefcase WB 1

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Everyday Briefcase and Magnetic Sleeve for Mac From Harber London

Friday July 30, 2021 11:02 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Harber London to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Everyday Leather Briefcase and a matching Magnetic Envelope Sleeve for either the MacBook or the iPad. Harber London makes a range of attractive, quality leather accessories designed for Apple devices, including multiple bag and briefcase options. The Everyday Briefcase is a sleek,...
Read Full Article19 comments
jackery1

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station

Friday August 20, 2021 11:00 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've once again teamed up with Jackery to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station that's perfect for keeping Apple devices charged in emergencies, during camping trips, on road trips, and in power outages. Available for $500, the Explorer 500 is Jackery's mid-range power station with a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery. ...
Read Full Article34 comments
dusk light and dark

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Pair of Dusk Electrochromic Smart Sunglasses From Ampere

Friday June 18, 2021 11:03 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Ampere to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a pair of Dusk sunglasses. The Dusk sunglasses aren't your standard pair of sunglasses -- they have adjustable electrochromic lenses. You can use an accompanying app or a control on the sunglasses themselves to adjust the tint level, plus these are smart sunglasses with integrated speaker and...
Read Full Article33 comments
nomad new cases

Nomad Announces New iPhone 13 Cases With NFC-Shareable 'Digital Business Cards'

Wednesday September 15, 2021 8:44 am PDT by
With the upcoming launch of new iPhones, we're starting to see accessory companies introduce cases for the latest Apple smartphones. Nomad today announced its own iPhone 13 cases and Apple Watch bands, all of which can be pre-ordered today. All of the new iPhone 13 cases from Nomad include a new feature called the Digital Business Card. With this, you can customize a digital card that...
Read Full Article19 comments
imazing header purple

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max From iMazing

Friday September 17, 2021 11:05 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with iMazing to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max with up to 1TB of storage and a copy of the iMazing software, which is ideal for iPhone backups and management. If you're unfamiliar with iMazing, it's Mac and Windows software that provides a range of handy tools for iOS device management, and it offers...
Read Full Article60 comments