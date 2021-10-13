MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 13 and Case Prize Pack From Speck

We've teamed up with Speck to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Apple's new iPhone 13 models and a set of cases to go along with it. For those unfamiliar with Speck, the company makes a wide range of high-quality cases and accessories for Apple devices.



Speck has several MagSafe-compatible cases designed for Apple's ‌iPhone 13‌ models, including the Presidio Perfect-Clear, the Presidio2 Grip, and Presidio2 Pro, all of which are slim, protective, and attractive.

Priced at $49.95, the Presidio Perfect-Clear is the perfect case to get if you want protection while also letting the design of the ‌iPhone 13‌ to shine through. We often cover our iPhones in cases that obscure the natural color of the device, but with a clear case, you can see the iPhone as Apple designed it without sacrificing protection.



The Presidio Perfect-Clear does have a circle-shaped opaque spot that houses the magnets that allow it to work with MagSafe technology. It's got a dual-layer design with clear coating for clarity, and it's made with Microban to cut down on germs. There's a raised screen bezel to protect it from drops and scratches when face down, along with a raised ring for the camera.

For those who want slim protection and prefer a more standard case, Speck has the $54.95 Presidio2 Pro, which is also compatible with ‌MagSafe‌. Available in blue/black, black/white, and rosy pink/white, the Presidio2 Pro offers 13-foot drop protection while avoiding the unnecessary bulk of some other case options.



It features a pleasant soft-touch coating and the same Microban antimicrobial protection provided with other Speck cases. The design uses Armor Cloud Technology, which works on the same principle as an airbag to cushion the ‌iPhone‌ in the event of a fall. It has reinforced corners for durability, covered buttons, accessible ports, and a raised bezel to protect the screen should the ‌iPhone‌ fall face down in an accident.

Speck also has the Presidio2 Grip case, which has been designed to be 20 percent slimmer than prior Presidio Grip case options. Priced at $54.95, the Grip Case has inverted no-slip grip grooves along both sides to make it easier to hold onto when using the ‌iPhone 13‌.



The Presidio2 Grip works with ‌MagSafe‌ chargers and has all of the features that come with Speck cases like Armor Cloud technology, Microban for bacterial resistance, raised bezels around the display and camera for protection purposes, responsive buttons, port access, and the ability to survive drops as high as 13 feet. The Presidio2 Grip comes in graphite/black, black/white, and blue/black.

All of Speck's cases come with a 30-day money back guarantee and a lifetime warranty against damage, and for those who don't have an ‌iPhone 13‌, there are also options for many of Apple's older iPhones. Speck also makes cases for AirPods, AirTags, iPads, MacBooks, and more.

