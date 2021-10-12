Jony Ive's 'LoveFrom' Design Firm Launches Official Website

LoveFrom, the design firm co-founded in 2019 by Apple's former design chief Jony Ive and fellow designer Marc Newson, this week unveiled its official website, LoveFrom.com.



The site reveals for the first time LoveFrom's visual identity, which was designed by Ive and other members of the "creative collective," including English art director Peter Saville, and Chris Wilson and Antonio Cavedoni, both former members of Apple's design team.

In typical Ive fashion, the site is highly minimalist in nature, containing no images, links, or contact details – just a brief text described in an accompanying press release as "a concise and finely crafted definition of the LoveFrom collective and its work."

LoveFrom is a creative collective. We are designers, architects, musicians, filmmakers, writers, engineers, and artists. You may know us from our past work. We are obsessed with traditions of creating and making. Fanatically devoted to excellence. Insatiably curious. We collaborate with leaders and founders. We work on projects for joy. We develop our own ideas. Love & fury.

The word mark and text are set in a new typeface called LoveFrom Serif, which is inspired by John Baskerville's letterforms and based on studies of his original punches and matrices. "Each character has been lovingly redrawn, refined and meticulously crafted over the past two years," according to the launch press release.

Upon arriving at the site, a text cursor blinks and the LoveFrom name appears to be typed out. The wordmark includes a lively comma, which Saville describes as "initiating a dialogue and shared conversation."

The site launch is the most public move yet by the collective, which has kept a low profile and only been mentioned in creative partnership announcements by clients such as Airbnb and Ferrari.

Ive left Apple to begin LoveFrom in June 2019. At the time, the tech giant said it would remain one of Ive's primary clients, but which Apple products he has helped to design since then, if any, is unknown. Apple said Ive was involved in the design of the colorful 24-inch iMac released in April, but it's not clear if that work occurred after Ive left the company.

It remains unclear how many employees work for LoveFrom, but Ive recruited at least four of his former Apple colleagues to work with him at the firm, including Wan Si, Chris Wilson, Patch Kessler, and Jeff Tiller.