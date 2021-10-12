Ecobee's SmartThermostat Gains 'Hey Siri' Support With Free Software Update Rolling Out Now

Ecobee today announced that its HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat with voice control is gaining "Hey Siri" support with a free software update that is beginning to roll out now and will be available over the next few weeks for all users.



"Hey Siri" support allows users with a HomePod or HomePod mini to control the SmartThermostat with voice commands for tasks such as setting the temperature and sending Intercom messages. The thermostat relays the requests through a HomePod or HomePod mini connected to the same Wi-Fi network to ensure privacy and security. Users can also continue to control the thermostat in the Home app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Apple announced at WWDC 2021 that HomeKit accessory makers would be able to integrate ‌Siri‌ voice control for the first time, allowing the accessories to support ‌Siri‌ features such as Personal Requests, Intercom messages, timers, and alarms. As mentioned, Hey ‌Siri‌-enabled accessories are required to relay requests through a ‌HomePod‌ or ‌HomePod mini‌.

In addition to a HomePod or HomePod mini, users need a device with iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 or later to use Siri voice control on the SmartThermostat.

Ecobee's SmartThermostat with voice control is regularly priced at $249.99 in the United States and is available to purchase on Ecobee.com and through select partners, including Amazon, Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, or an Ecobee certified installer.