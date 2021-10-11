Apple Watch Series 7 Begins Shipping to Customers

by

Apple Watch Series 7 customers are starting to see their orders ship ahead of launch day on Friday, 15 October.

Apple watch series7 lineup 01 09142021
Some customers who obtained a launch day delivery of the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ started to see their order switch to "Preparing to Ship" over the weekend and now orders are starting to ship. New Apple devices are typically marked as shipped as the release date approaches, even if the item itself has been in transit for some time.

The ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ features larger displays and casing sizes, the S7 chip, improved durability, new options colors for the aluminum models, and faster charging. Pre-orders opened on Friday, October 8, and the first ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ orders are set to arrive one week later on Friday, October 15.

There were some indications that the launch of the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ may be delayed prior to its announcement and some customers are now facing delays of up to several months for new orders. Select Apple Store locations will likely have limited in-store availability of the new device starting this Friday.

25 minutes ago at 08:20 am

Anyone know of any good screen protectors or cases for Series 7?

Went with aluminum and I read that they scratch a lot easier than stainless and titanium.
If you have a history of scratching your watches then fair enough a screen protector is an okay idea. But it’s not just going to spontaneously develop scratches because it’s aluminum.

Aluminum melts a lot easier than titanium too. Titanium needs 1000 more degrees! That doesn’t mean aluminum watches need cooling systems.
25 minutes ago at 08:20 am
Most boring Apple Watch release ever!
32 minutes ago at 08:14 am
Mmm I’m keeping for S5 for another year. I don’t see any need to upgrade for this one.
17 minutes ago at 08:28 am
One small thing with the Series 7 is I strongly dislike the midnight colour. I much prefer the space gray of my series 6.
6 minutes ago at 08:40 am

Yep, mine just left Jiaxing, China.
Same. I was notified this morning.


One small thing with the Series 7 is I strongly dislike the midnight colour. I much prefer the space gray of my series 6.
I sort of like it. Black (like the 5’s stainless space black) would be ideal for me though. If midnight was available for the iPhone 12, on the other hand, I likely would have chosen it over black.
45 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Yep, mine just left Jiaxing, China.
