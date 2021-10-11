Apple Watch Series 7 Begins Shipping to Customers

Apple Watch Series 7 customers are starting to see their orders ship ahead of launch day on Friday, 15 October.



Some customers who obtained a launch day delivery of the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ started to see their order switch to "Preparing to Ship" over the weekend and now orders are starting to ship. New Apple devices are typically marked as shipped as the release date approaches, even if the item itself has been in transit for some time.

The ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ features larger displays and casing sizes, the S7 chip, improved durability, new options colors for the aluminum models, and faster charging. Pre-orders opened on Friday, October 8, and the first ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ orders are set to arrive one week later on Friday, October 15.

There were some indications that the launch of the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ may be delayed prior to its announcement and some customers are now facing delays of up to several months for new orders. Select Apple Store locations will likely have limited in-store availability of the new device starting this Friday.