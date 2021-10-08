Some Customers Unhappy With Apple Watch Series 7 Color Options

by

With pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 opening today, dissatisfaction with Apple's new color options has been expressed by some customers and pundits on social media.

apple watch series 7 aluminum colors
The aluminum Apple Watch Series 6 was available in Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Blue, and (PRODUCT)RED aluminum color options, while the aluminum ‌‌Apple Watch Series 7‌‌ overhauled the lineup of colors, and is available in Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue, and (PRODUCT)RED. These are the same colors offered with the iPhone 13 mini and ‌iPhone 13‌, except there is a Pink option instead of Green.

The Blue and Red tones have been slightly tweaked from last year's Apple Watch offerings, while Green is a totally new option. Midnight replaces Space Gray with a dark navy, while Starlight replaces Silver and Gold with a subtle champagne color.

With such significant changes coming to the Apple Watch's color options this year, some customers have expressed confusion and irritation with the new hues. The replacement of Silver and Gold with Starlight has attracted particular ire, with some fans of the previous options being disappointed with the single new champagne-style color. Some fans of silver have criticized Starlight for being too warm, while some fans of Gold have found it to be too desaturated.

While there are still Silver and Gold stainless steel Apple Watch options this year, Space Black has been replaced by Graphite, except on the Hermés models.

Stainless steel Link Bracelet users have also noted incongruity with some Series 7 models. This is particularly evident with the Graphite Stainless Steel Apple Watch, which no longer matches its accompanying Link Bracelet.

Although the Link Bracelet is a stainless steel band designed to twin with a stainless steel Apple Watch, some users have enjoyed using the band with the Silver Apple Watch in previous years. With Starlight replacing Silver, some users have noted that the cool silver of the Link bracelet now clashes with the warm tone of Starlight.

There is now an unprecedented level of fragmentation with Apple's color options across its product lines. The ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ now contrast with the iPad Air and AirPods Max models, as well as the 24-inch iMac and iPhone 12, with other devices like the iPad mini overlapping the divide.

Apple effectively now has three separate color palettes for its devices, in addition to the pre-existing tonal differences with the same shade that was common to see with the likes of Space Gray. Other product lines, such as the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, also no longer have any matching colors with the aluminum ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ or standard ‌iPhone 13‌ models.

As yet, there are no rumors about what colors Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro and Mac mini machines could be available in. When they do arrive, likely at an event later this month, there may be some more clarity about Apple's plans for color options going forward.

4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
9 minutes ago at 09:07 am
Some people are always unhappy.
Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
7 minutes ago at 09:08 am
One of the luckiest numbers, one of the s****est launches
maxfromdenmark Avatar
maxfromdenmark
6 minutes ago at 09:09 am
Meanwhile some hungry people in Brazil are searching for food on cities landfills.
DerfBWH Avatar
DerfBWH
6 minutes ago at 09:10 am

Some people are always unhappy.
Having no neutral colors in the midrange models of the line seems like a big oversight, not a picky thing.
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
6 minutes ago at 09:10 am
I don't really like any of the Apple colors this year -- on any of the new products..

An exceptionally "meh" round of colors
scoblep Avatar
scoblep
3 minutes ago at 09:13 am
I think across the board the colors this year are off. Gold and Silver should not have been combined for sure. If you want silver you want silver, not gold-tinted silver. For the watch this is especially important when it has to work into people's existing watch bands.

This year was a weak year for all of Apple's colors. The only new color I really like is the purple for the iPad Mini.
