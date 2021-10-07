Anker Launches Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation and a Stemless Design

Anker's earphone brand Soundcore today is introducing its latest high-end wireless earbuds, the Liberty 3 Pro. Priced at $169.99, the Liberty 3 Pro offer a stemless design, personalized active noise cancellation (ANC), and a smaller, ergonomic design with silicone ear wings that incorporate pressure relief structures for a comfortable fit.



Soundcore's Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are 30% smaller than the previous generation and feature IPX4 water resistance, six microphones for noise reduction while on calls, and three transparency modes for letting outside sound through.

The HearID ANC automatically assesses outside conditions and in-ear pressure for a personalized ANC experience, while the second-generation Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture (ACAA) with dual drivers offers improved sound over the previous Liberty 2 Pro model.



The earbuds offer up to eight hours of battery life with ANC off or up to six hours with it on, and the charging case provides approximately four additional charges. Anker's fast-charging technology delivers up to three hours of battery life to the earbuds in just 15 minutes, and the case supports both USB-C and wireless charging.



Touch controls on the exterior of the earbuds can be user-configured for functions like play/pause, volume, and track control.

While you won't get some of the Apple-specific features you get with AirPods Pro like automatic pairing and switching, the Liberty 3 Pro buds offer a broad array of features at a solid price and should deliver strong audio quality that can be further optimized using the Soundcore app to match your hearing response.



The Liberty 3 Pro are launching today at Soundcore and Amazon priced a $169.99, and they're available in four colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray, and Dusk Purple.