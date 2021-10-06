Halide's New Macro Mode Lets You Take Close-Up Photos Without an iPhone 13 Pro

by

iPhone 13 Pro models feature an upgraded Ultra Wide camera with autofocus that enables macro photography, allowing users to take close-up photos of flowers, insects, and other objects that are as close as 2cm to the camera lens.

UI Closeup Macro 4
Apple's Macro Mode is limited to iPhone 13 Pro models, but those with older iPhones can now get in on the action, as Halide today announced that it has updated its popular third-party camera app with its own Macro Mode, with no accessories required. The feature is available on all iPhones with a Neural Engine, including the iPhone 8 and newer.

Halide said its Macro Mode first checks which one of your iPhone's camera lenses can focus the closest and switches to it. Then, the feature provides ultra-precise focus control down to the sub-millimeter to ensure the photo looks sharp. Finally, an AI-based feature called Neural Macro further enhances close-up details of the photo once shot.

succulent iphone 12 pro

Halide's sample photo shot with its Macro Mode on iPhone 12 Pro

If you already have an iPhone 13 Pro model, Halide said its Macro Mode essentially stacks on top of Apple's Macro Mode, resulting in "staggeringly close, microscope-like shots that are even more highly magnified."

To turn on Macro Mode in the Halide app, first tap the AF button to get into manual focus, and then tap the flower button. The feature is available as a free update for all existing users, with version 2.5 of the app rolling out on the App Store today. For new users, the Halide app is priced at $2.99 per month or $11.99 per year, or $49.99 as a one-time purchase.

Top Rated Comments

gaximus Avatar
gaximus
53 minutes ago at 09:08 am

*****Requires subscription to use.
I'm so tired of developers trying to make money.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
diamornte Avatar
diamornte
57 minutes ago at 09:04 am
*****Requires subscription to use.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
49 minutes ago at 09:11 am
Dang subscription!
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
29 minutes ago at 09:32 am

*****Requires subscription to use.

Dang subscription!

Requires subscription...
Then buy the app for the one-time purchase option of $49.99. Developers need to make a living too!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
34 minutes ago at 09:27 am

The 13 Pro Max really takes some awesome macro pictures.
Not trying to be rude but is this even a macro photo?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
supercat1234 Avatar
supercat1234
39 minutes ago at 09:21 am
Requires subscription...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

