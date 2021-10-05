Deals: VMware Kicks Off 15% Storewide Sale, Including New Savings on Fusion 12 Software
VMware today kicked off a new promotion that's taking 15 percent off everything on its online store through Friday, October 8. This savings event covers software like VMware Fusion 12 Pro, VMware Fusion 12 Player, VMware Workstation 16 Pro, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
For commercial use, the VMware Fusion 12 Player software is priced at $126.65, down from $149.00. If you're upgrading from Fusion 10 or greater, you can pay $67.15 for Fusion 12, down from $79.00.
If you're interested in Fusion 12 Player for personal use, a personal use license is free with a valid MyVMware account. Only those who intend to use the software in a commercial setting will need to pay for the license.
You can also get VMware Fusion 12 Pro at the discounted price of $169.15, down from $199.00 for a commercial use license. The Pro version of the software includes a license to run on up to three machines, along with other features.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
