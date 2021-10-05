Apple Responds to Report Saying Company's Health Team Has Faced Several Internal Issues

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously stated that Apple's greatest contribution to mankind will be related to health, but Insider's Blake Dodge today reported that the company's health team has faced internal issues and a series of high-level departures.

apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1
The report, based on conversations with 11 current and former Apple employees and the review of dozens of documents, claims that Apple's health team has faced organizational problems that have left the group "without clear direction and struggling to mesh Apple's hardware-oriented culture with the practices of the medical business."

Some of the employees cited in the report said colleagues faced negative treatment after raising concerns, while some employees expressed concerns about inaccurate information reaching Apple's senior leadership, including Apple's COO Jeff Williams, who oversees both the Apple Watch and the company's broader health initiatives.

In a statement, Apple said many of the assertions in the story "are based on incomplete, outdated, and inaccurate information," adding that "any and all allegations of retaliatory behavior are investigated thoroughly and handled with appropriate corrective actions."

Insider's report provides more details about specific allegations from within Apple's health team.

Top Rated Comments

dannyyankou
dannyyankou
52 minutes ago at 10:23 am

Funny how they won't let you compare the 6 vs 7
Because series 7 isn't on sale yet. They're letting you compare the ones they're currently selling

Odds are once the series 7 goes on sale, the series 6 will be discontinued and you can compare series 7 with the SE and series 3
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghsDUDE
ghsDUDE
54 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Funny how they won't let you compare the 6 vs 7

Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jcshas
jcshas
59 minutes ago at 10:17 am
Sounds like an unhealthy work environment. ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving
TheYayAreaLiving
1 hour ago at 10:15 am
Is this why we are not getting new health sensors this year?

Is this why Apple Watch 7 re-design did not get introduce this year?

Apple: Where is the MacBook October 2021 event invites?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309
jz0309
52 minutes ago at 10:23 am

Is this why we are not getting new health sensors this year?

Is this why Apple Watch 7 re-design did not get introduce this year?

Apple: Where is the MacBook October 2021 event invites?
what, the AW7 did not get re-designed? So the display being 20% larger is a rumor????
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghsDUDE
ghsDUDE
50 minutes ago at 10:26 am

Because series 7 isn't on sale yet. They're letting you compare the ones they're currently selling
Was able to compare the new iPhone immediately.

Not to mention they let you compare every iPhone ever made (well most of them)…not the models that are only for sale.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

