Top Stories: iOS 15 Bugs, iPhone 13 Teardowns, iPad Mini Jelly Scrolling, and More

The flurry of activity following Apple's event and the launches of iOS 15 and the iPhone 13 has started to calm down, but that doesn't mean there hasn't continued to be a ton of news out there.



With almost two weeks out in the public, iOS 15 has proven to include a number of bugs, so some users may want to hold off on updating if they haven't already. Apple has already pushed out one bug fix update, and a more significant update is currently in beta testing.

Other news this week included teardowns of the iPhone 13 and new iPad mini, as well some rumors about the next MacBook Air, so read on for details on all of these stories and more!



iOS 15 Suffering From Several Early Bugs

iOS 15 was released on September 20, and in the time since, early adopters have experienced a handful of bugs. For example, there was an issue preventing some iPhone 13 users from using the Unlock with Apple Watch feature, which Apple has now fixed with Friday's release of iOS 15.0.1.



There's another iOS 15 bug related to iCloud Backups that can result in photos saved from an iMessage conversation that is later deleted to disappear from the Photos app, intermittent touchscreen issues on iPhone 13 models, and even some reported zero-day security vulnerabilities.



iPhone 13 Teardown Confirms Face ID Doesn't Work After Third-Party Display Repair

The folks at repair website iFixit recently completed a teardown of the iPhone 13 Pro, confirming that Face ID stops functioning on the device if the display is replaced by a third-party repair shop that isn't part of the Apple Authorized Service Provider program — even if the display itself is a genuine Apple part.



Teardowns have also revealed battery capacities for all four iPhone 13 models, a redesigned Taptic Engine, and more.



iPhone 13 Pro Max Capable of Charging at Faster Speeds

It's been a week since all four iPhone 13 models launched in stores, and we continue to learn some new details about the devices.



Despite not being advertised as a feature by Apple, it has been discovered that the iPhone 13 Pro Max is capable of charging at faster speeds than the iPhone 12 Pro Max and even the smaller iPhone 13 Pro when the device is connected to a 30W or higher USB-C power adapter.



Redesigned MacBook Air With Apple Silicon Said to Enter Mass Production in 2022

Apple already released a MacBook Air with its custom-designed M1 chip in November 2020, but rumors suggest a new model is in the works.



According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a redesigned MacBook Air with a next-generation Apple silicon chip and a mini-LED backlit display will enter mass production in the third quarter of 2022, suggesting that the notebook could be released in the fall of next year.



Apple Says 'Jelly Scrolling' Effect on iPad Mini 6 is Normal

Some early adopters of the new iPad mini have noticed a subtle "jelly scrolling" effect on the display when using the device in portrait orientation.



Apple told Ars Technica that "jelly scrolling" is normal behavior for LCD screens, but some users have complained that the effect is more noticeable on the new iPad mini compared to other iPads. iFixit provided more details about the matter in its iPad mini teardown.



Google Basically Wants Your iPhone 13 Home Screen to Look Like Android

Following the launch of the iPhone 13, Google has shared a blog post with tips to help users "bring the best of Google" to their new device.



The blog post is quite humorous in that it recommends iPhone 13 users have multiple home screen pages full of almost exclusively Google apps and widgets, such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Photos, and Google Calendar, which essentially mirrors the Android experience.



