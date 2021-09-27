Kuo: Redesigned MacBook Air With Apple Silicon to Enter Mass Production in Third Quarter of 2022

Apple plans to begin mass production of an upcoming redesigned MacBook Air featuring an updated, more powerful Apple silicon processor in the third quarter of 2022, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors.
Kuo has previously stated that the new MacBook Air will feature an entirely new design, including a mini-LED display and a more powerful Apple silicon processor. Kuo had earlier pinpointed a launch around the middle of 2022, now providing a more specific timeline for the late second quarter or early third quarter of 2022 for mass production getting underway.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that the new MacBook Air will feature a "thinner and lighter" enclosure, two USB 4 ports, and a MagSafe charging connector. Apple leaker and YouTube personality Jon Prosser shared renders for the alleged upcoming MacBook Air earlier this year, showing most notably of all that Apple plans to release the new laptop in a range of colors, similar to the 24-inch M1 iMac.
Apple last updated its MacBook Air with the M1 chip last November, which maintained the previous MacBook Air design. Despite the expectation that Apple will update several Macs in its lineup with Apple silicon before the end of this year, the MacBook Air doesn't seem like it'll be one of them.
Looking forward to the 2nd version of Apple silicon!
Good thing I bought an MBA recently for $740 using the edu AirPods loophole.
What loophole is that?
the next MBA will have a screen and a keyboard.