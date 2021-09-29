2022 OLED iPad Air Won't Be Powered By Samsung Display Technology

by

Apple has called off a joint project with Samsung to use a Samsung-developed OLED display for a forthcoming 10.9-inch iPad Air, according to a new report today from The Elec.

OLED iPad Air

The project was stopped due to either the single stack structure of OLED panel or profitability issues or both, people familiar with the matter said.

Single stack refers to the current widely used OLED panel structure where red, green and blue form one emission layer.

Apple is reportedly not satisfied with the brightness levels of single stack OLED panels and is also wary of the panel's lifespan, since consumers typically hold onto iPads for longer compared to smartphones, which have a more aggressive upgrade cycle.

Instead, Apple wants to use a two-stack tandem structure for its first OLED iPad, which stacks two red, green and blue emission layers instead of just one. This doubles the brightness and extends the panel's life by up to four times.

However, Samsung has only commercialized a single stack structure and is either not able or not willing to supply the two-stack technology, according to the report.

Profitability is also said to be a factor in Samsung's unwillingness to provide the technology. Unless Samsung can be sure that the OLED ‌iPad Air‌ will be sold for a long time, preparing for the back-end module process for the products won't be worth the cost.

Most of the rumors that we've heard about an OLED ‌‌iPad Air‌‌ suggest that it's coming in 2022, and today's Korean report doubles down on that year as the proposed launch. Back in March, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple is expected to start using OLED next year, while DigiTimes has also predicted a 2022 release for an OLED ‌iPad‌, as have sites like ETNews, which rely on supply chain data.

OLED technology is expensive, which is a factor that has thus far limited it to smaller devices like iPhones and Apple Watches. When adopted in the ‌‌iPad‌‌, it will bring improved brightness, higher contrast, deeper blacks, and wider viewing angles.

SFjohn Avatar
SFjohn
50 minutes ago at 02:11 am
I will happily replace my 2021 iPad Air for an OLED version whenever it’s released.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ian87w Avatar
ian87w
1 hour ago at 01:50 am
So we will see OLED iPad once Samsung uses the 2-stack panel and demoed it on the next Galaxy Tab... :) Just like how Apple used LTPO once Samsung demoed it on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
one more Avatar
one more
59 minutes ago at 02:01 am

yes, but the blue pixels fades away like crazy after a lot of use for 1 year..and the gamut/brightness are less..
Well, if it is really so bad, why would not Samsung want to change to that Apple proposed “two-stack tandem structure” for their own offerings? This way both could benefit.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The Game 161 Avatar
The Game 161
50 minutes ago at 02:11 am
As much as i enjoy mini led i will be happy when the pros move to OLED.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Serban55 Avatar
Serban55
48 minutes ago at 02:12 am

As much as i enjoy mini led i will be happy when the pros move to OLED.
the pros will never go oled...this is about the ipad air, and probably the next ipad mini
After mini-Led the next step is micro-led and not oled
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The Game 161 Avatar
The Game 161
47 minutes ago at 02:14 am

the pros will never go oled...this is about the ipad air, and probably the next ipad mini
After mini-Led the next step is micro-led and not oled
Nah OLED is expected in 2023 for the pros. Micro LED is a long way off.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
