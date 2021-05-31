Apple Rumored to Adopt OLED Displays in 'Some' iPad Models Starting Next Year

Apple plans to adopt OLED display technology in "some" iPad models next year, following the recent adoption of mini-LED technology in its highest-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro, according to a report from Korea's ETNews.



The report, citing industry sources, claims that Apple will use OLED displays instead of LCDs in some ‌iPad‌ models starting in 2022. The report doesn't specify which ‌iPad‌ models would make the switch from LCD to OLED technology, but credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the mid-range iPad Air will be updated with an OLED display next year at a minimum.

Apple currently uses OLED displays for higher-end iPhones and all Apple Watch models, while the remaining product families continue to use LCD technology. OLED displays in Apple products are currently supplied by Samsung and LG, and ETNews believes that the two suppliers will also provide OLED displays for future iPads.

Last month, Apple introduced a brand new 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with mini-LED technology, which, compared to LCD, offers deeper blacks, improved contrast, and higher brightness. Apple is expected to continue the adoption of mini-LED display technology with new models of the MacBook Pro as early as this year.