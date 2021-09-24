MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Magnetic iPad Stand From Lululook

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Urban Magnetic iPad Stand that turns an iPad Pro or an iPad Air into a little iMac for a desktop setup.



As the name suggests, the Urban iPad Stand has a strong built-in magnet that's designed to attach to a compatible ‌iPad‌. Like the iPhone and a MagSafe charger, the ‌iPad‌ and the stand automatically align with one another.



Once on the stand, the ‌iPad‌ is at an ideal height to provide an ergonomic viewing experience, and with the adjustable hinge at the back, it can be rotated around 360 degrees to any viewing angle that works best for you. It's useful for watching movies, working with a keyboard and mouse, drawing, and more.



Available in either silver or space gray, the ‌iPad‌ Stand matches well with Apple's devices, and it is made from a hard, durable aluminum material that will last for years to come. It's priced at $70.

The Urban Magnetic Stand is compatible with all of Apple's modern ‌iPad‌,s including the third, fourth, and fifth-generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models, the first, second, and third-generation 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models, and the fourth-generation MacBook Air.



We have 10 of the Urban Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stands to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (September 24) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on October 1. The winners will be chosen randomly on October 1 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.