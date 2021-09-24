iFixit Shares Live Teardown of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

iFixit is gearing up for one of traditional teardowns of the new iPhone 13 models, but ahead of that full teardown, iFixit has done a live event to give us a first glimpse inside the refreshed devices.

play

As we've seen in prior inside looks, the new iPhones have smaller, square-shaped Taptic Engines, and the iPhone 13 Pro has a smaller, denser logic board than the ‌iPhone 13‌ along with an L-shaped battery and a larger internal camera module.

Battery capacities were unveiled earlier today, and ‌iPhone 13‌ models have larger batteries across the board. The ‌iPhone 13‌ mini has a 2,406 mAh battery, the ‌iPhone 13‌ has a 3,227 mAh battery, the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ has a 3,095 mAh battery, and the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max has a 4,352 mAh battery.

iFixit's live teardown is interesting for those who want to see a step-by-step deconstruction of the device, but there's not a lot of new information to learn at this point. iFixit plans to publish a more in-depth teardown next week, which should give us some more insight on the internal components.