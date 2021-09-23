iPhone 13 Mini Still Limited to Maximum 12W of Peak Power via MagSafe Charger
While Apple's standard MagSafe Charger can typically support up to 15 watts of peak power delivery to iPhone models when used with an appropriate power adapter, last year's iPhone 12 mini was limited to a lower 12-watt peak, perhaps due to thermal constraints with the smaller device.
As highlighted in an update to Apple's support document on the MagSafe Charger today, that restriction remains in place for this year's iPhone 13 mini, similarly subjecting it to the lower 12-watt limit. Given the nearly identical body size between the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, it's not particularly surprising that the limit applies to both devices, but to our knowledge this is the first time Apple has confirmed it.
An iPhone connected to MagSafe intelligently manages its power draw to prevent overheating, and thus even a fully supported model capable of charging at 15 watts may see much of its charging time spent below that threshold in an effort to protect battery health.
The smaller battery of the mini-sized iPhone models also means that they require less energy to recharge than larger models, so an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 13 mini capped at a peak of 12 watts may not take any longer to charge to full via MagSafe than an iPhone 13 with a 15-watt limit. Still, users should be aware that this restriction persists with this year's mini iPhone.
This isn't the only MagSafe-related topic making the rounds today, as it's been discovered that the iPhone 13 Pro with Apple's standard case on it doesn't sit quite properly on the MagSafe Duo Charger due to the size and height of the lip that protects the rear cameras. Despite the fit issue, the phone seems to make a proper connection and charge normally.
It’s actually pretty remarkable how many care about a watt here and there, actually.