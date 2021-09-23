Apple Launches New Mini YouTube Documentary Series 'The Spark'

Apple today launched a new documentary mini series on YouTube called "The Spark," which the company says is designed to explore the "the origin stories of some of culture's biggest songs and the creative journeys behind them."

The first seven-minute video focuses on "Under the Sun," a new song from singer-songwriter Cuco. Cuco explains his songwriting process and how he came up with the idea for "Under the Sun," a piece that took him more than a year to write.

Apple has been experimenting with short music-focused content on YouTube, and has also debuted a "Play, Pause, Delete" mini game show that asks artists to make tough decisions on "music, culture, and everything in between."