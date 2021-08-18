Apple Shares New 'Play, Pause, Delete' Mini Game Show Video With Coi Leray

Apple today launched a new mini game show called "Play, Pause, Delete," which asks artists to "make the tough decisions about music, culture, and everything in between." Apple provides artists with three options from a series of personalized categories, and they have to select one to play, one to pause, and one to delete.

The first "Play, Pause, Delete" video is available on Apple's YouTube channel, and it features rapper Coi Leray. The game overall appears to be similar to the well-known kiss, marry, kill game.

Apple asks her favorite music, how she starts making music, her go-to sidekick, her ideal birthday gift, her favorite hairstyles, what super power she would want, and more.

It sounds like this will be an ongoing series for Apple, so we can expect to see additional artists featured in the mini Play, Pause, Delete YouTube game show.