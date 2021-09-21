Apple Seeds Seventh Beta of macOS Monterey to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the seventh developer beta of macOS Monterey, the newest version of the macOS operating system. The seventh beta comes three weeks after Apple released the sixth macOS Monterey beta.

macOS Monterey on MBP Feature
Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

As with all new betas, Apple recommends not installing the new macOS update on a primary machine because it is early release software and could have bugs.

‌macOS Monterey‌ introduces Universal Control, a feature that lets a single mouse, trackpad, and keyboard be used across multiple Mac or iPad devices, plus there's a new AirPlay to Mac feature.

Safari has been redesigned with a new tab bar (with a toggle for two different designs as of the third beta) and support for Tab Groups, and FaceTime has gained spatial audio, a Portrait Mode on M1 Macs, and Voice Isolation for cutting out background noise. There's also a new SharePlay ‌FaceTime‌ feature that lets Apple users watch TV, listen to music, and share their screens with one another.

Shared With You, a separate feature, keeps track of the music, links, podcasts, news, and photos that people are sent in Messages, highlighting it in the relevant apps. Notes has a new Quick Note feature for jotting down thoughts, and collaboration is easier with mentions and an Activity View.

The Shortcuts app from iOS is now available on the Mac, and Focus helps people stay on task by cutting out background distractions. There's an updated Maps app with a whole slew of new features, and with Live Text, Macs can now detect text in photos or provide details on animals, art, landmarks, plants, and more in images.

Mail Privacy Protection hides IP and prevents tracking through invisible pixels, and iCloud Private Relay keeps Safari browsing protected. There are many other new features in ‌macOS Monterey‌, with a full rundown available in our macOS Monterey roundup.

Top Rated Comments

Mitthrawnuruodo Avatar
Mitthrawnuruodo
1 hour ago at 10:26 am
Not shown up in Software Update, yet, for me.

And Apple hasn't posted the Beta 7 release notes, either....
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
patearrings Avatar
patearrings
36 minutes ago at 10:54 am

To be honest I am avoiding this new OS release until next year. Apple see, to push software developers to meet hardware release dates, this was clear last year and Big Sur was full of bugs that should have been resolved. As much as I want to I am going to avoid this in case I fall foul of the problems I had last year.
Please bear in mind this is like the bug fixed version of Big Sur. That's how i see it, and tbh, it's way more stable than big sur ever was. The new tech that they were supposed to introduce "universal control" isn't even in it yet, and it's beta 7, so this is just Big Sur 2.0.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nortonandreev Avatar
nortonandreev
1 hour ago at 10:26 am
Finally
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Dee Avatar
Mr. Dee
1 hour ago at 10:28 am
Expect a whole lot more betas before this thing goes to GM in potentially late October.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StralyanPithecus Avatar
StralyanPithecus
48 minutes ago at 10:43 am

it's gone from the portal!
Premature ejaculat…, I mean post by Apple?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
srbNYC Avatar
srbNYC
44 minutes ago at 10:46 am
uh-oh, I'm "preparing update." Should I be scared if it's pulled?
[IGNORE: That was about my phone, which seems to be fine.]
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
