Apple Offering 6-Month Apple Music Subscription Free With AirPods and Beats Purchases

Apple is today launching a new offer that provides customers of the AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and select Beats products with a six-month free subscription to Apple Music.



The offer, only valid for new ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers, comes as part of a new bundle package for the ‌AirPods‌ and Beats line. With the purchase of either the first or second-generation ‌AirPods‌, ‌AirPods Pro‌, ‌AirPods Max‌, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Solo Pro, new ‌Apple Music‌ customers will see a prompt in the ‌Apple Music‌ app for their six-month free offer.

For customers purchasing ‌AirPods‌ or Beats products starting today, they'll have 90 days from when they pair their new purchase to their device to take up the offer. Existing users of eligible ‌AirPods‌ or Beats products that are not ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers will have 90 days from when they update to the latest iOS and iPadOS version to redeem the offer.

Apple emphasizes that customers must be on the latest iOS and iPadOS versions to see the offer, which as of yesterday, is iOS and iPadOS 15. The new offer is a notable package from Apple, as it's not often the company has bundled the purchase of its ‌AirPods‌ or Beats products with its ‌Apple Music‌ service.

More information about the offer can be found on Apple's website.