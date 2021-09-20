Apple Releases tvOS 15 With Spatial Audio, Stereo Support Using Two HomePod Minis, Hey Siri Improvements and More

Apple today released tvOS 15, the newest version of the tvOS operating system designed for the Apple TV 4K and the ‌Apple TV‌ HD.



The tvOS 15 update can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌ by going to System -> Software Update. ‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates turned on will be upgraded to ‌tvOS 15 automatically.

Apple's tvOS updates are never as grand as its iOS updates, but tvOS 15 does introduce a few notable new features.

A new "Shared With You" section in tvOS will aggregate any content that people have recommended to you through the Messages app so you can check them out at your convenience.

When you use the ‌Apple TV‌ with your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, there's now support for spatial audio for a theater-like surround sound experience. There's also a new feature for automatically connecting your AirPods through Smart ‌AirPods‌ routing.

Using Hey Siri commands, you can launch Apple TV+ shows in tvOS 15, and two HomePod mini speakers can now be paired with an ‌Apple TV‌ 4K for surround sound. Those with HomeKit cameras can view multiple cameras at the same time on the ‌Apple TV‌.

When the SharePlay FaceTime feature launches later this year, the option that allows multiple people to watch TV shows or movies together will integrate with tvOS. There's even a new "For All of You" recommendation engine that will suggest content everyone might enjoy.

For more on tvOS 15 and the ‌Apple TV‌, we have a dedicated roundup that outlines the new features. Apple has also released a 8.4.4 update for older ‌Apple TV‌ devices.