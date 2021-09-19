Here's When You Can Download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 in Time Zones Around the World

As announced at Apple's "California Streaming" media event on September 14, the public release of iOS 15 will be on Monday, September 20. iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 will be arriving on the same date, while a release date for macOS 12 Monterey has yet to be announced.



While we know iOS 15 is coming on September 20, Apple has not specified exactly what time of day it will be released. We can, however, make an educated guess as to the release timing.

The most frequent time of day for Apple software releases is right around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. In some parts of the world, this corresponds to times early in the morning of the following day, and Apple's regional websites for some of these countries do list the release date as September 21 rather than September 20.

Based on this information, it seems very likely that ‌iOS 15‌ will indeed be released right around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, September 20. For the local time in your area, we've put together this list covering some major cities in time zones around the world:



Honolulu, Hawaii — 7:00 a.m. HAST

Anchorage, Alaska — 9:00 a.m. AKDT

Cupertino, California — 10:00 a.m. PDT

Phoenix, Arizona — 10:00 a.m. MST

Vancouver, Canada — 10:00 a.m. PDT

Denver, Colorado — 11:00 a.m. MDT

Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CDT

New York, New York — 1:00 p.m. EDT

Toronto, Canada — 1:00 p.m. EDT

Halifax, Canada — 2:00 p.m. ADT

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 2:00 p.m. BRT

London, United Kingdom — 6:00 p.m. BST

Berlin, Germany — 7:00 p.m. CEST

Paris, France — 7:00 p.m. CEST

Cape Town, South Africa — 7:00 p.m. SAST

Moscow, Russia — 8:00 p.m. MSK

Helsinki, Finland — 8:00 p.m. EEST

Istanbul, Turkey — 8:00 p.m. TRT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST

Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST

Jakarta, Indonesia — 12:00 a.m. WIB next day

Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST next day

Singapore — 1:00 a.m. SGT next day

Perth, Australia — 1:00 a.m. AWST next day

Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT next day

Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST next day

Tokyo, Japan — 2:00 a.m. JST next day

Adelaide, Australia — 2:30 a.m. ACST next day

Sydney, Australia — 3:00 a.m. AEST next day

Auckland, New Zealand — 5:00 a.m. NZST next day

Apple has on occasion released software updates closer to 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time, but that does not line up with the information on Apple's Indian site, which specifies a September 20 launch. In order for that to be the case, a release would need to happen before 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time.



Device Compatibility

‌iOS 15‌ is compatible with the same iPhones as iOS 13 and iOS 14, including older devices like the original iPhone SE and iPhone 6s. ‌iOS 15‌ compatible devices are listed below.

iPhone 12 and 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

‌iPhone SE‌ (2020)

iPhone 11

‌iPhone 11‌ Pro and 11 Pro Max

‌iPhone‌ XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

‌iPhone‌ X

‌iPhone‌ 8 and 8 Plus

‌iPhone‌ 7 and 7 Plus

‌iPhone‌ 6s and 6s Plus

‌iPhone SE‌ (2016)

iPod touch (7th generation)

‌iPadOS 15‌ is compatible with all of the same devices that were able to run iPadOS 13 and iPadOS 14, which include:

‌watchOS 8‌ can be installed on Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6 models, as well as the Apple Watch SE. It is not compatible with the original first-generation Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 1, or Apple Watch Series 2.

tvOS 15 is designed to run on the Apple TV 4K (1st and 2nd generation ) and the ‌Apple TV‌ HD (originally called the 4th generation ‌Apple TV‌). It is not compatible with earlier versions of the ‌Apple TV‌, as those models do not support tvOS.