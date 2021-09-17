Renewable AppleCare+ Coverage for Mac Now Available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the UK

Apple this week expanded the option to extend an expiring AppleCare+ plan to additional countries, including France, Italy, and Spain. In addition, Apple has also expanded the Mac coverage renewal option to all countries where extended ‌AppleCare‌+ coverage is offered: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



Prior to now, extended ‌AppleCare‌+ coverage options for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch were limited to the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, and Japan, and the Mac-specific option was only available in the United States. The changes were highlighted in an updated version of Apple's ‌AppleCare‌+ support document.

In all eligible countries, if you paid upfront for an ‌AppleCare‌+ plan for ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, or Apple Watch, you may be eligible to purchase new coverage that renews monthly.

If you paid upfront for an ‌AppleCare‌+ plan for Mac, Apple may give you the option to purchase new coverage that renews on an annual basis.

Apple says that new coverage must be purchased within 30 days of when the original coverage ends, and customers can find out if they're eligible for extended coverage by going to mysupport.apple.com and following the on-screen instructions. The new coverage plan will automatically renew until it is cancelled.

Except in places where local law requires it, Apple will not provide notifications that an ‌AppleCare‌+ plan is about to expire so customers must check themselves.

Apple also has a separate renewal plan for customers in China, who can pay annually for continued ‌AppleCare‌+ coverage once their original plans expire.

‌AppleCare‌+ provides device coverage for after the initial warranty period, plus it covers two incidents of accidental damage every 12 months, with customers paying a small deductible for repairs or replacements.