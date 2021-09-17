iPhone 13 Pro's New 1TB Storage Option Already Facing Delivery Times Into October

Apple today opened pre-orders for all four iPhone 13 models through its website and the Apple Store app, and estimated delivery times are already slipping into October for Pro models with the all-new 1TB storage option in the U.S. and select other countries.



iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available with up to 1TB of storage, which is the largest storage capacity ever offered in an iPhone. The storage option is not cheap, with prices reaching up to $1,599 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB in the United States. 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options are also available, with many configurations still available for September 24 launch day delivery as of writing.

The standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini models are likewise available with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage, but there is no 1TB option for those devices.

Key features across the iPhone 13 lineup include a faster A15 Bionic chip, camera improvements, longer battery life, and a smaller notch. The two Pro models also feature a ProMotion display with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. All four iPhone 13 models will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Friday, September 24.

Update: In the time since this story was published, certain other iPhone 13 models, storage capacities, and color combinations have started facing extended delivery estimates into October. Discuss your pre-order in the MacRumors forums.