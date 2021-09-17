iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max Now Available for Pre-Order

Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max through its online storefront and through the Apple Store app.



Pre-orders are available in more than 30 countries and regions around the world. Those who used the "Get Ready" feature to prepare for pre-orders will just need to hit a button to get their orders in.

This year's iPhones are similar in design to last year's models, but feature upgraded camera capabilities, a smaller front notch, faster A15 chips, improved battery life, 128GB starting storage, and ProMotion technology for the Pro models.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ mini is the most affordable of the new iPhones, priced at $699, while the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini is priced at $799. These iPhones are Apple's less expensive flagship devices, featuring a diagonal dual-lens camera setup and lacking some of the bells and whistles of the Pro models. You can get the ‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 mini in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.



For those who want the best possible technology regardless of price, Apple offers the $999 ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and the $1099 ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max. The upgraded models feature stainless steel frames, triple-lens camera setups with improvements to the Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto lenses, ProMotion, A15 chips with a faster 5-core GPU, and up to 1TB storage. The ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and Pro Max come in Silver, Gold, Sierra Blue, and Graphite.



We haven't heard rumors of significant supply shortages this year, but it's always a good idea to pre-order right away just in case. Some colors, such as Sierra Blue, are likely to be highly popular and could sell out.

Major U.S. carriers including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are also accepting pre-orders for new devices, as are other carriers worldwide. Retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart also have pre-orders available.

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple is offering new iPhone cases and accessories, and for those unaware, the iPad mini 6 is also available for purchase at this time. The Apple Watch Series 7 is not coming until later this fall and cannot be pre-ordered alongside the new iPhones.

In the United States, customers can purchase the new iPhones from the four major carriers using Apple's site or ‌‌Apple Store‌‌ app, or choose a SIM-Free version. Purchase options include carrier payment plans, the ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program, Apple Card Monthly Installments, or paying in full.

Customers who pre-order one of the new ‌iPhone‌ models can expect to begin receiving their devices on Friday, September 24, which is the official release date for the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup.