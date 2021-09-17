Apple Shares Guided Video Tour of iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

Apple today published a seven minute video positioned as a tour of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, with the walkthrough coinciding with the pre-orders that are now live.

play

Filmed at the Tower Theater Apple Store in Los Angeles, the tour highlights the four available sizes, camera technology like Cinematic Mode and improved low-light performance, the Ceramic Shield display and IP68 water resistance, battery life, ProMotion Display, and more.

Apple suggests the video will help users choose the iPhone that's the right fit for them.

Find the right iPhone for you. Let's walk through the new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max as we explore the incredible new features, sizes, and colors available.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 Pro models are available for purchase as of today, and pricing starts at $699 for the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini and goes up to a $1099 starting price for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Customers who pre-order today can expect to get their devices starting on Friday, September 24.