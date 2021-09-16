PSA: Apple's iPhone 13 Pre-Order Setup Process Is Sending 'Expired Pre-Order' Messages to Some Users, But It's Likely Just a Glitch

Some Apple customers who went through the pre-approval steps to purchase a new iPhone 13 on Apple's website or Apple Store app are seeing the message "Your iPhone pre-order has expired" when subsequently checking their order status page.



Apple customers can use the ‌Apple Store‌ app on the ‌iPhone‌ or Apple's website to go through all of the pre-approval steps to get ready to purchase a new ‌‌iPhone‌‌, including checking upgrade eligibility if going through the ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program, choosing an AppleCare+ plan, browsing accessories, and confirming payment information.

The idea is that they can then pre-order their devices with the tap of a button on launch day, in the hope of guaranteeing their pre-order before the first lot of devices sell out.

For some, however, an unexpected message is appearing when customers return to their account orders page on the Apple website, or look at the For You section of the ‌Apple Store‌ app and tap the card labeled "Your ‌iPhone‌ is ready to preorder on 9.17."

In the app, the screen loads for a moment to access pre-order information before reading "Your ‌iPhone‌ Pre-order has expired. You can still order ‌iPhone‌ now. Just choose a model and select a payment option." A Buy Now link accompanies the message, encouraging users to repeat the "Save time at ‌iPhone‌ pre-order" process again.

The issue, which Apple Support is apparently aware of, appears to be down to a processing glitch. Some users who click the link in their pre-approval email are still able to see their pre-order status on Apple's online store, while others are having no such luck.

It's possible that Apple's product order systems are experiencing high traffic the day before pre-orders begin, and it looks as though Apple is still struggling to resolve the issue, but if in doubt, contact Apple Support and raise the matter to confirm that your "Get Ready" pre-order steps have been saved.

Apple has always had the pre-approval process for ‌‌iPhone‌‌ Upgrade Program customers, but the new streamlined pre-order preparation for other customers appears to be a new addition.

The ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ models are priced starting at $699, while the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ models are priced starting at $999. Pre-orders begin on Friday, September 17 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.