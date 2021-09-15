Apple Makes Latest AirTags Firmware Available to All Users

Apple today continued distributing new firmware for the AirTags that first rolled out in August. There have been several minor releases with different build numbers, and behind the scenes, those tweaks were to meter the number of people who were seeing the AirTag update at one time.



The last version, for example, with a build number of 1A291e changed nothing other than the rate limit on the percentage of ‌AirTags‌ users getting the update. That update set the limit to 25 percent, and another build released yesterday (1A291f) removes the deployment limit entirely, so all users should now be able to get the firmware update.

A portion of people will have already received the new firmware, but anyone who had not should see their ‌AirTags‌ updating over the next few days. There's still no word on what's included in the ‌AirTags‌ firmware, and no new features have been found so it likely focuses on bug fixes and other under-the-hood improvements.

It is not clear why Apple has metered the release of the ‌AirTags‌ firmware update, but it may have to do with the over-the-air distribution method.

Apple does not provide an option to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done over-the-air through a connected iPhone. To make sure the update happens, you can put your AirTag in range of your ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌, but you have to wait for the firmware to roll out to your device.

You can check your current AirTag firmware version using the Find My app, with instructions available in our how to.