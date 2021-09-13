AI Gym 'Tempo' Announces Integration With Apple Watch

The AI-powered fitness gym "Tempo" today announced integration with the Apple Watch, allowing Tempo customers to sync their workouts and fitness and health data directly to their Apple Watch.

Amongst its demographic of users, Tempo says that more than 70% are iPhone users, with a smaller 35% owning an Apple Watch. Tempo had been teasing Apple Watch integration for some time, and with it finally arriving, Tempo customers now have access to a host of settings, features, and data right on their wrist. During workouts, for example, customers can pause and resume sessions without needing to touch the Tempo display, minimizing distractions and wasted time.

More importantly, Apple Watch integration means that Tempo customers will no longer need to rely on third-party or external health monitoring equipment during their workouts. Using the built-in sensors on the Apple Watch, Tempo customers can now access their heart rate, calorie burn, and additional data synced with their Tempo workouts.

For those unfamiliar with Tempo, the company calls itself "the only home gym with interactive coaching" that uses 3D sensors with advanced AI technology to help customers perfect their form and workouts during training. Tempo offers not only real-time feedback but also coaching and "premium" dumbells worth upwards of $1,000.