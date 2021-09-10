Apple TV+ News: 'Swagger' Debuts October 29, 'Yo Gabba Gabba' Revival, John Lithgow Joins 'Sharper'

The first season of basketball-focused TV show "Swagger" is set to premiere on Friday, October 29, Apple announced today.



"Swagger" is a drama series inspired by Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant's childhood and his experience as a talented youth basketball player courted by recruiters.

Inspired by Durant's experiences, "Swagger" explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it's like to grow up in America.

The 10-episode series is set to star Isaiah Hill, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Quvenzhané Wallis. Kevin Durant was involved in the show's creation alongside Reggie Rock and Brian Grazer.

When the show premieres on October 29, the first three episodes will be available, with new episodes to follow each Friday.

In other Apple TV+ news, John Lithgow has been cast in ‌Apple TV+‌ thriller "Sharper," and he will star alongside Julianne Moore. "Sharper" follows the story of a woman who cons her way through the world of Manhattan's wealthy elite.

Apple has also inked a deal for popular children's television show "Yo Gabba Gabba." Apple is creating a new 20-episode "Yo Gabba Gabba" series and has also acquired the rights to all prior "Yo Gabba Gabba" TV shows and specials.