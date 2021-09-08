Twitter Tests Edge-to-Edge Images and Video on iOS
Twitter is testing "edge-to-edge" tweets that span the width of the timeline in its official iOS app, a move that would make viewing photos and videos a more full-screen experience.
As Twitter's demonstration shows, the change brings an Instagram-style look to tweeted media, making use of the dead space on either side of pictures, videos, and GIFs.
Twitter told The Verge that it's testing the change because it "wants to better support conversations that are both visual and text-based."
The test is being rolled out today with a limited number of users in order to test feedback, and Twitter has given no indication of when it would go live for all users if reaction to it turned out to be sufficiently positive.
Top Stories
A now-deleted video purporting to show official Apple silicone cases for the "iPhone 13 Pro Max" appears to corroborate the "iPhone 13" naming convention for the company's upcoming 2021 iPhone lineup. iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case #Apple #IPhone13 pic.twitter.com/jkcQ0sdtXF— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 4, 2021 Originally shared online last week by Twitter account @PinkDon1, the...
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
As with WWDC and last year's fall events, this new event will be held digitally with no members of the media invited to attend in person. Apple will likely provide pre-taped segments for...
The finish line is in sight! Apple's annual iPhone event is likely just a week or so away and all eyes will be on the company as it unveils the next version of its most popular product line. With any luck, we'll also see the next-generation Apple Watch and perhaps even some new AirPods.
Other news this week saw Apple making some more changes to its App Store policies in response to a...
Monday September 6, 2021 11:45 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple has referenced four unreleased iPhones in an updated FCC filing for its MagSafe charger, while at the same time referencing the currently released iPhone 12 lineup as "legacy" iPhones. The new filing doesn't reveal any details about a possible update to the MagSafe charger; instead, the filing only includes updated testing based on new equipment. In the equipment section of the...
Despite the Apple Watch Series 7 reportedly facing production issues, Apple still plans to announce the new smartwatch alongside the iPhone 13 at its usual September event, but the device will be available in limited quantities at launch, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman outlines three potential outcomes of Apple's...
Smartphone makers like Apple and Google should be required to provide security updates and spare parts for their mobile devices for at least seven years, according to new environmental responsibility proposals from the German government to the European Union (via Heise Online).
The European Commission recently proposed that mobile device manufacturers should provide software updates and...
Monday September 6, 2021 12:26 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
In a video broadcasted to staffers days before Labor Day, Apple's retail and people chief Deirdre O'Brien addressed the growing number of Apple employees voicing their opinions about workplace issues like pay inequality.
For those unaware, over the last few weeks, some Apple employees have taken to Twitter to share their workplace frustrations, sparking the "AppleToo" movement. Created by a...
The iPhone 13 models will offer at least four significant new camera software features, recent reports have suggested.
According to a report from reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple plans to introduce a new camera feature called "Cinematic Video" on the iPhone 13. Cinematic Video would effectively bring Portrait Mode to video, allowing users to record footage with an added sense ...
Android users are significantly less interested in the iPhone 13 models than they were this time last year in the iPhone 12 models, having been put off by the continued lack of a fingerprint scanner and concerns around child safety features, according to a new survey by SellCell.
The survey, conducted earlier this month, asked more than 5,000 current Android users in the United States aged...
Samsung has implemented another feature that has long been available with the Apple Watch, it has been discovered.
Samsung is often criticized by passionate Apple customers for allegedly copying from the Cupertino-based company. In 2015, observers could not help but notice the Samsung Gear S2's arrangement of circular icons, which bore a striking similarity to the Apple Watch's app view....