Twitter Tests Edge-to-Edge Images and Video on iOS

Twitter is testing "edge-to-edge" tweets that span the width of the timeline in its official iOS app, a move that would make viewing photos and videos a more full-screen experience.



As Twitter's demonstration shows, the change brings an Instagram-style look to tweeted media, making use of the dead space on either side of pictures, videos, and GIFs.

Twitter told The Verge that it's testing the change because it "wants to better support conversations that are both visual and text-based."

Now testing on iOS: Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine. pic.twitter.com/luAHoPjjlY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021

The test is being rolled out today with a limited number of users in order to test feedback, and Twitter has given no indication of when it would go live for all users if reaction to it turned out to be sufficiently positive.