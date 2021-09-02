Full AirPods 3 Feature Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

With Apple's third-generation AirPods believed to be arriving alongside the iPhone 13, which is just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our news coverage to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's next-generation wireless earbuds.

AirPods 3 clones in a clear case, reportedly showing the next-generation design.

It is worth noting that the rumors below are aggregated from our coverage from a wide range of sources, including leakers, analysts, and publications. The reliability of each source varies, so some of the rumored features may be taken with a pinch of salt.

Nevertheless, the overall view of the third-generation ‌AirPods‌ rumors gives a good idea of many of the upcoming upgrades and what users can largely expect from the true wireless earbuds when they are officially revealed in the near future.



It would also not be unreasonable to expect the next-generation ‌AirPods‌ to feature improved sound quality and better battery life, but there have been no rumors about these aspects thus far.

The entry-level ‌AirPods‌ are expected to continue to forgo higher-end features such as Active Noise Cancelation and Transparency to remain clearly differentiated from the ‌AirPods Pro‌. This may also explain the continued absence of in-ear silicone tips.

Apple's second-generation AirPods launched in March 2019, making them almost two and a half years old. If these new features do come to the third-generation ‌AirPods‌, the new model could shape up to be a worthwhile upgrade for many users. 52audio believes that the new ‌‌AirPods‌‌ will be priced at $150.

Most indications seem to be pointing to Tuesday, September 14 as the most likely event date for the announcement of the third-generation ‌AirPods‌ and iPhone 13 models, and we could see event invites go out as soon as next week.